In Ankit Gujjar Case, Delhi Police Foils Alleged Ploy To Kill Tihar Jail Official

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has arrested Satender alias Satte, a sharpshooter of the Rohit Chaudhary gang who was planning to eliminate a deputy superintendent of Tihar Jail to avenge the death of Ankit Gujjar.

Ankit Gujjar died under mysterious circumstances after allegedly being thrashed by jail staff.

DCP of Special Cell, Pramod Kushwaha said that they had received a call recording of Satte in which he was asking his associate to procure an AK-47 rifle to eliminate jail staff.

'Arrested after a tip-off'

The official said that Satte was on interim bail in a sensational murder of Prince, a member of the rival gang of Prince Teotia.

"A team of Special Cell, Southern Range led by Inspector Shiv Kumar, Pawan Kumar under the supervision of ACP Attar Singh had got a tip-off regarding Satte. Following the tip-off, a raid was conducted in Chirag Dilli and he was held. One semi-automatic pistol of .32 bore with six live cartridges were recovered from him," DCP of Special Cell Kushwaha said.

The official said that they have foiled a deep-rooted conspiracy hatched by the accused to cause harm to a deputy superintendent of Tihar Jail. Satte was also an associate of notorious gangster Ankit Gujjar who had died in jail number 3 of Central Jail at Tihar, Delhi.

The police said recently, that an audio call between the accused and his associate had gone viral. In the said audio call, Satte on one side was asking his associate to arrange an AK-47 rifle to execute the killing of a person to settle his personal score.

Satte was also talking of causing harm to the deputy Superintendent of Tihar Jail.

Family members of the deceased gangster Ankit Gujjar had earlier alleged that he had died in jail due to severe beating by the jail staff. An FIR under charges of murder against the jail staff was lodged by the police.

"Initially, we were working to identify both the callers in the said audio call. Efforts of more than 10 days succeeded when both the callers were identified as Satte and Ajay Gujjar. Surveillance was mounted on the movements of both persons. Shiv Kumar received information that Satte would be coming near a park in Chirag Delhi to meet his associate. A trap was laid and the accused was held," the official said.

Satte has further disclosed that he also wanted to establish supremacy in the areas of South Delhi. The police are conducting raids to nab his associate. According to the information, Satte is a notorious criminal previously involved in more than 20 criminal cases including murder, robbery, snatching, threat, criminal intimidation, etc.