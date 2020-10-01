In Blow For Kerala Government, HC Refuses To Stay CBI Probe Into Life Mission Project

On Thursday, the Kerala High Court refused to interfere with the CBI probe into the alleged FCRA violation in the state government's Life Mission project. The court was hearing a petition filed by the Kerala government seeking the quashing of the CBI's FIR. Arguing for the government, senior advocate KV Viswanathan argued that action taken by the CBI would affect the morale of Life Mission, a government agency and the officers associated with it.

On the other hand, CBI counsel Sasthamangalam S Ajithkumar stated that the association between Life Mission and UAE-based Red Crescent Authority had to be investigated further. Alleging that the two companies were stooges of the state government, he urged the court to let the probe continue. Observing that the investigation cannot be ordered to stop at this stage, Justice VG Arun adjourned the hearing.

During the hearing of Kerala govt's plea for quashing of FIR registered by CBI on the alleged scam in Life Mission, Kerala High Court says, "Let the CBI probe go on." — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2020

In its FIR registered on September 25, the CBI has booked Santosh Eapan of Unitac Builders & Developers, which bagged the contract of the project and raided his office and residence in Kochi. On Wednesday, the CBI asked Life Mission CEO UV Jose to appear before it at its Kochi office on October 5 with the files related to the Wadakkenchery flat complex project. It has already recorded the statements of Life Mission Thrissur district coordinator Lins David and Wadakkanchery municipal secretary Muhammad Anas. Moreover, Swapna Suresh- an accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case is also likely to be interrogated by the agency.

Opposition alleges irregularities

The target of the Life Mission is to provide safe housing to nearly 4.30 lakh homeless people in Kerala within a span of 5 years. This entails modern housing complexes with the provision of livelihoods and social services such as primary health care, geriatric support, skill development and financial inclusion. The Kerala government decided to give priority to the coastal population, plantation workers and those who stay in temporary shelters on government land.

Recently, Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala alleged that gold smuggling scam accused Swapna Suresh admitted before an NIA court that she received Rs.1 crore as commission from the project. He also lambasted Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan for not making public a copy of the MoU between the state government and Red Crescent. Red Crescent had agreed to provide Rs.20 crore towards the Life Mission project. According to Chennithala, the commission involved in the case amounts to approximately Rs.9 crore.

