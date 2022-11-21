In Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur, Man Strangles Woman To Death, Keeps Her Body In Car For 4 Days

A shocking incident has emerged from Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur wherein a man allegedly killed a woman and kept her body for four days in a car. The incident came to light on Sunday when the foul smell started emanation from the car in which the accused kept the body of the victim.

According to the Chhattisgarh police, the victim, a 24-year-old woman was staying at a rented house in the Tikrapara area of Bilaspur and was preparing for competitive examinations. The accused who owned a medical shop befriended the woman and allegedly lured her to invest money in the stock market. After they started investing money in the stock market, the woman incurred a loss and tension started prevailing between them.

Body oy 24-year-old recovered from

Chhattisgarh | Body of a 24-year-old woman was found in the car of the accused, who owns a medical shop in Dayalband area of Bilaspur. The accused had befriended the victim & had allegedly lured her to invest some money in the share market: Kotwali PS house officer Pradeep Arya pic.twitter.com/1Cq7DOcD36 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) November 21, 2022

"The victim lost Rs 11 lakhs and on November 15, she demanded her money back from the accused," Kotwali Police Station house officer Pradeep Arya told ANI. A heated argument broke out between them, following which the accused strangled the woman to death near the Dayalband area and then kept her body in his shop. "But soon foul odour started emanating. He then kept the body in his car," the police said, ANI reported. Notably, the family of the deceased had lodged a missing person’s complaint when they were unable to get in touch with her over the last few days.

After four days, when the stench of the corpse came out of the car, the police reached the spot, recovered the body from the locked car and took the accused into custody. A case has been registered and further investigation from other angles is underway.

(With inputs from ANI)