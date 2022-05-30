In Gyanvapi Case, Court Directs To Release Survey Video To Petitioners; Hearing On July 4

The District and Session Judge in the Gyanvapi Mosque- Kashi Vishwanath temple complex issue, heard the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee's plea challenging the maintainability of the suit filed by the Hindu side on Monday, May 30. Post-hearing both the sides, District Judge Dr Ajay Krishna Vishwesha directed the release of videography & photography of the site of contention and posted the matter for the next hearing on July 4.

On May 20, the Supreme Court had transferred the Gyanvapi- Kashi Vishwanath temple complex case from a Civil Judge (senior division) to a District judge, saying looking at the “complexities” and “sensitivity” of the issue, it is better if a senior judicial officer having an experience of over 25-30 years handles this case.

Shivling found in Gyanvapi Mosque

On April 26, Varanasi's Civil Judge (Senior Division) Ravi Kumar Diwakar ordered a videography survey to ascertain the petitioners' claim. While a team led by court commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra conducted a partial survey of some areas outside the mosque on May 6, they were prevented from entering the mosque complex the next day owing to a dispute over the interpretation of the court order. Finally, the court allowed the videography survey of the Mosque premises, which was completed on May 16. In the report of the survey accessed by Republic, there is a mention of a Shivling being found in the 'wazu khana' in the disputed premises.

In a big claim, the counsel of the Hindu side, Vishnu Shankar Jain, alleged that the Shivling which was found by the team of the Advocate Commissioner during the survey of the disputed premises had been 'damaged'. "They have actually damaged the Shivling that they are referring to as a fountain. The 63-cm hole found in the structure has actually been done by them. They had kept a Chakri sort of a thing atop...the 5 cages made up of cement that you are seeing is their doing..." Jain said.

The present legal battle began with a petition filed seeking permission for daily worship and observance of rituals of Goddess Shringar Gauri, Lord Ganesha, Lord Hanuman and Nandi located at the back of the western wall of the Gyanvapi Mosque. The petitioners contended that Goddess Shringar Gauri existed at the spot since times immemorial and urged the court to ascertain the same.