Karnataka: Hindu Man Allegedly Killed By Girlfriend's Brother Over Interfaith Relationship

In a shocking incident from Karnataka, a boy named Vijaya Kamble was killed on Wednesday in Kalaburagi allegedly by his girlfriend's brother, Shahbuddin, who did not approve of their inter-faith relationship. Kamble succumbed to bleeding on the spot. Kalaburagi SP Isha Pant informed that Shahbuddin had allegedly warned the deceased earlier to not talk to his sister. An FIR has now been registered in the case. This is yet such another shocking murder after a man was killed by his wife's brother in Hyderabad due to the relationship being inter-faith.

While speaking exclusively to Republic, the Kalaburagi SP said, "He is a 28 year old boy. He was stabbed last night at 8 PM by Shahbuddin and his associate Nawaz. Shahbuddin is the brother of the girl who is the deceased's close friend. Shahbuddin had warned the boy earlier to not talk to his sister, but they continued talking."

This comes weeks after a man named Nagaraju was stabbed to death at the Saroornagar Tehsildar office on May 4 in Hyderabad by the brother of a Muslim girl Ashrin Sultana, just because he hailed from a different community.

Hyderabad Streetside Killing

Deputy Commissioner of Police (LB Nagar Zone) Sunpreet Singh told reporters that a murder case under relevant IPC sections and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Act, 2015 was registered against the attackers Syed Mobin Ahmed and Mohammed Masood Ahmed. Both the accused were arrested by the Police on Thursday.

The Hyderabad Police had confirmed that both Syed and Mohammad have been apprehended. Narrating what has come out from the initial interrogation, the Hyderabad DCP said that Syed was against Sulthana and Nagaraju's marriage, and had hatched the conspiracy with Mohammad Massod to commit the crime.