In Kerala Gold Scam Case, ED Opposes Sivasankar's Anticipatory Bail; Says 'serious Link'

In the Kerala gold smuggling case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) probing the money trail on Wednesday opposed M Sivasankar's anticipatory bail in the High Court. The agency said that that he appears to be connected with the serious economic offence allegedly committed by prime accused in the case, Swapna Suresh.

'Swapna Suresh discussed everything with Sivasankar'

The Court on October 15 restrained the ED from arresting Sivasankar, former principal secretary to the Chief Minister, till October 23. In its submission, the ED alleged that the officer was "very close" to Suresh, a former UAE consulate employee, and would be sending WhatsApp messages to her throughout the day.

According to the ED, the chats show that Suresh discussed everything with him and as such, it is highly unlikely that he was not aware of the money she was making through gold smuggling and also by way of commission kickbacks in the consulate contracts. It is submitted that the present aspects are the subject matter of investigation and several facts are coming to light, the agency said in its submission.

In his plea seeking anticipatory bail, Sivasankar has said as a responsible government servant, he had extended maximum cooperation in the investigation of the offence.

Meanwhile, Chartered Accountant P Venugopal revealed that he opened a joint locker along with Swapna Suresh on the direction of former M Sivasankar. Earlier, Swapna Suresh had testified that Venugopal was recommended by Shivashankar as she needed to deposit 30 lakhs as FD. According to Enforcement Directorate's statement, Venugopal said that Sivasankar was present when Swapna handed over the cash and held discussions afterwards. Sivasankar was present during the entire discussion.

Sivasankar was earlier interrogated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Customs (Preventive) Commissionerate probing separate cases related to the gold smuggling using diplomatic channels through the international airport at Thiruvananthapuram.

Sivasankar's alleged involvement in gold smuggling scam

The gold smuggling scam came to light when the Customs officials seized 30 kg of gold worth Rs.15 crore at the Thiruvananthapuram Airport on July 5 from a diplomatic cargo addressed to a person in the UAE Consulate. Sivasankar's suspension was announced by CM Vijayan on July 16, based on the recommendations by a state government-appointed two-member committee probing his role in the scandal.

It was reportedly found that he had violated the All-India Services Conduct rules due to his connections with the accused. Amongst other charges, it has been alleged that the suspended bureaucrat allegedly played a key role in the appointment of Swapna Suresh as operations manager in the Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited.

