In Rajasthan's Dholpur, Stone Pelting Reported Over Man Allegedly Beaten Up By Police

In Rajasthan's Dholpur, an incident of stone-pelting was reported on Thursday. Stones were hurled in the Bari area of Dholpuri, after a man's relatives claimed that he was allegedly beaten up by police. Speaking to the media, the wife of the man, identified as Krishna, said that he was taken to the police station in relation to a family dispute. In the police station, he was manhandled and beaten up by the police personnel, and thereafter, taken to the hospital. He was vomiting while he was admitted, she said.

Rajasthan | Stone-pelting erupted in Bari city of Dholpur district, earlier today, after a man's relatives claimed that he was allegedly beaten up by police pic.twitter.com/oKcupxgsMU — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) May 26, 2022

Police refute claims

The Superintendent of Police of Dholpur, however, refuted the claims of the wife. Speaking to the media, the SP while acknowledging that a case was filed by the relatives of Krishna, said, "He himself reached the police chowki and demanded his arrest. Since he was drunk, police took him to the hospital and his relatives were intimated. Meanwhile, somebody spread the rumour of him being in serious condition due to which relatives & locals were riled up and blocked the road."

Stone-pelting took place but police controlled the situation," the SP further said. In the visuals provided by ANI, Police can be seen with batons, trying to control the situation as a large crowd is gathered with stones. Pieces of stones can also be seen lying on the road.

In the past few days, multiple cases of stone-pelting have been reported in Rajasthan. In April alone, stone-pelting was reported in Jodhpur as well as Karauli.