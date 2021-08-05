In Vazegate, Taloja Inmate Sachin Vaze Denied Bail As NIA Gets 30 Days To File Chargesheet

In a key development in the Antilia bomb scare and Manusukh Hiren murder case, the Sessions Court on Thursday dismissed the default bail plea filed by Sachin Vaze. The bail plea had been filed by the suspended Mumbai assistant police inspector as the NIA had failed to file a charge sheet within 90 days in connection with his arrest. Providing a 30-day-extension to file the charge sheet in the case, the Sessions court dismissed the plea. The former Mumbai assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze is currently lodged in Mumbai's Taloja Jail.

Antilia bomb scare & Mansukh Hiren death case

On February 25, at around 3 PM, a car (green Scorpio) laden with explosive gelatin sticks along with a threatening letter was found by Mumbai Police, outside the Ambani residence - Antilia. A primary investigation from the CCTV revealed that the car had been parked near the residence in the intervening night prior. Later, on March 5, Mansukh Hiren, the owner of the car in question, was found dead at the Kalwa creek - with police claiming that he committed suicide by jumping into the stream. The deceased's wife, however, alleged murder and put forth that Sachin Vaze was actually using the car since November.

Shortly later, then-Mumbai API Sachin Vaze, who had actually been put in charge of the Antilia case, was arrested by NIA on March 13 for his alleged involvement. While Vaze has been suspended again from police service amid the NIA arresting him and taking him into custody, the NIA took over both high-profile cases. Vaze's superior - then Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh was transferred to Home Guards due to 'lapses' in the probe. He then sent an 8-page letter to CM Thackeray, HM Anil Deshmukh, and Gov Koshyari alleging that Deshmukh had demanded from Sachin Vaze to collect Rs 100 crore from 1750 pubs in Mumbai per month.

Deshmukh was forced to resign from his post after a CBI inquiry was ordered against him by the Bombay HC, which is currently ongoing. Vaze, meanwhile, has been sent to judicial custody at Taloja jail in connection with the Antilia bomb scare case, while the Maharashtra govt has ordered an inquiry into Param Bir Singh as to how Vaze went 'rouge' in the Antilia case while under Singh. Subsequently, Vaze, his aides Riyazuddin Kazi, Inspector Sunil Mane were arrested and dismissed from the force by Mumbai Police Commissioner. As of July 4, proceedings to initiate a lookout notice against Param Bir Singh has also been initiated.