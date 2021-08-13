Independence Day: Delhi Police Hold Top-level Meeting, Wants 'peaceful' Celebrations

Ahead of the Independence Day celebrations, a high-level meeting of the top officials of the Delhi Police was held on Friday, August 13, to discuss the law and order situation in the national capital. According to sources, the agenda of the meeting was to discuss the upcoming Independence Day on August 15 and fresh intel was shared by the agencies pertaining to security on the day.

As per the latest alert, the Delhi Police has learnt that anti-social elements and those with an ideological leaning towards the Khalistani movement may portray themselves as police personnel on the day. These miscreants may also try to infiltrate the Red Fort security as was witnessed on January 26 during the farmers' tractor rally. An attempt can also be made to disrupt the law and order situation at religious sites in Delhi, sources further informed.

Rakesh Asthana holds 'super-review meeting'

This is the second high-level meeting of the Delhi Police ahead of the I-day celebrations. On July 31, newly-appointed CP Rakesh Asthana held a 'super review meeting' to take cognizance of the security measures ahead of August 15 in the national capital. The farmers' protest and their planned tractor rally on August 15, was on the agenda of discussion, sources reported.

As per sources, during the meeting, Rakesh Asthana stated that he does not want a repeat of the Republic Day violence where farmers had breached the ramparts of Red Fort during their tractor rally. Moreover, he asserted that he wants August 15 to be 'peaceful' and does not want even a single incident like those that were witnessed on January 26.

The special security review was held with the top brass of the Delhi Police and 3 DCPs of the Special Cell, Special CP (special cell), and all District Joint CP and DCPs were a part of the meeting. On July 26, Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait threatened to intensify farmers' protests in the run-up to Independence Day. Here he announced that farmers will hold a tractor rally on August 15.