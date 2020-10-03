Indian Army Builds Memorial For 20 Indian Soldiers Martyred In Galwan Valley Clash

Almost three months after the horrific Galwan Valley clash between the Indian soldiers and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army along the Line of Control, a memorial has been built near the international border remembering the 20 Indian brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the nation. The names of the 20 martyred soldiers have been inscribed on the war memorial in Eastern Ladakh.

The India Army has built the memorial for the 20 Indian Army jawans who lost their lives in action against the Chinese PLA in Galwan Valley on the intervening night of June 15-16 after evicting them from an observation post near the Y-junction area there under ‘Operation Snow Leopard’.

The memorial has been built at the unit level near the KM-120 post on the strategic road connecting Durbuk, Shyok and Daulat Beg Oldi in Ladakh. The memorial also has details of the June 15 operation apart from the names of the soldiers. The commanding officer, Colonel B Sathish Babu who led the operation was among the 20 soldiers martyred following a deadly seven-hour clash near Patrolling Point 14 in Galwan Valley.

The LAC faceoff between India and China

The LAC faceoff was exacerbated when 20 Indian Army soldiers including a Commanding Officer were martyred in the Galwan Valley on June 15 when the de-escalation process was underway. This was followed by multiple attempts of provocation by the Chinese side at the end of August.

On August 31, the Indian Army said that the Chinese side carried out provocative military movements to change the status quo on Aug 29-30. "Indian troops pre-empted this PLA activity on the Southern Bank of Pangong Tso Lake, undertook measures to strengthen our positions and thwart Chinese intentions to unilaterally change facts on the ground," the official statement by the Defence Ministry said.

