China Irked By Rajnath Singh's Statements; Stooge Admits Casualties In Galwan Valley Clash

Clearly irked by India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh statements in the Parliament on the ongoing LAC faceoff in eastern Ladakh, Chinese mouthpiece stooge Hu Xijin on Thursday claimed that that "no Chinese soldier was captured by Indian troops" in Galwan Valley clash on June 15. Referring to the Galwan Valley clashes of June 15, the Defence Minister in the Lok Sabha said Indian soldiers "inflicted costs including casualties on the Chinese side." However, he never said that Indian troops captured Chinese PLA soldiers.

China admits casualties in Galwan clash

Editor of Chinese Communist Party's mouthpiece Global Times, Hu Xijin calling an Indian media report "fake news" also downplayed the numbers of the Chinese casualties incurred in the clash and said that the number is "far fewer than 20 deaths of Indian troops." Even though China is yet to make the details public, according to an American intelligence report, it was 35.

Making a statement in Lok Sabha, Rajnath Singh said he would not hesitate to share that India is facing a "challenge" in Ladakh but at the same time added that the House should have "full confidence" that the armed forces will always rise to the challenge and make the country proud.

"I will not hesitate to share with this august House that we are facing a challenge in Ladakh and I urge the House to pass a resolution in support of our armed forces who have been defending our motherland at great heights and most inclement weather conditions," he said.

Twitterati slam Chinese stooge

Meanwhile, several netizens slammed the Chinese stooge for not revealing the number of casualties on the Chinese side because "Beijing is scared to reveal the exact numbers."

But you know nothing! Your Govt never tells anyone.



And, even if lost more soldiers, we did not, we respect and honour each and every one of them! We celebrate them in their life & death. For the motherland, always.ðŸ™ — Shakti Swami (@swami_shakti) September 17, 2020

Why don't you announce the casualties and honor them publicly? Afraid of the Chinese public reaction? Afraid of PLAs humiliation? Afraid of Xi the Pooh's image taking a hit? We don't need a good will gesture from China by hiding its casualties ðŸ˜‹ðŸ¤£ — Haricharan Lalgudi (@lnharicharan) September 17, 2020

Hu, this is a good first step that you are confirming casualities. Next time when your #commie conscious has cleared come tell us the exact number and how you disrespected your own soldiers by denying their families a decent burial. #dozens of #PLA died! — ðŸ†….ðŸ…¹ (@UEnlightenme) September 17, 2020

If you're so sure about the number of your casualties then why didn't you acknowledge and give them due respect for their supreme sacrifice for the CCP infront of world with all honour as we did with our brave soldiers..so stop your fake news..our defence minister speaks truth ðŸ‘ — shubhra Das (@Shubhradas12) September 17, 2020

So you admit for the first time China jad casualties at Galwan. That's a start. Some US intelligence reports said 43 Chinese casualties. What is the truth ? — Barath Radhakrishnan (@r_barath) September 17, 2020

