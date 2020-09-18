Last Updated:

China Irked By Rajnath Singh's Statements; Stooge Admits Casualties In Galwan Valley Clash

China's stooge on Thursday claimed that that "no Chinese soldier was captured by Indian troops" in Galwan Valley clash, though he admitted PLA casualties

Written By
Digital Desk
Galwan Valley

Clearly irked by India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh statements in the Parliament on the ongoing LAC faceoff in eastern Ladakh, Chinese mouthpiece stooge Hu Xijin on Thursday claimed that that "no Chinese soldier was captured by Indian troops" in Galwan Valley clash on June 15. Referring to the Galwan Valley clashes of June 15, the Defence Minister in the Lok Sabha said Indian soldiers "inflicted costs including casualties on the Chinese side." However, he never said that Indian troops captured Chinese PLA soldiers.

China admits casualties in Galwan clash

Editor of Chinese Communist Party's mouthpiece Global Times, Hu Xijin calling an Indian media report "fake news" also downplayed the numbers of the Chinese casualties incurred in the clash and said that the number is "far fewer than 20 deaths of Indian troops." Even though China is yet to make the details public, according to an American intelligence report, it was 35.

Making a statement in Lok Sabha, Rajnath Singh said he would not hesitate to share that India is facing a "challenge" in Ladakh but at the same time added that the House should have "full confidence" that the armed forces will always rise to the challenge and make the country proud.

"I will not hesitate to share with this august House that we are facing a challenge in Ladakh and I urge the House to pass a resolution in support of our armed forces who have been defending our motherland at great heights and most inclement weather conditions," he said.

READ | EAM Jaishankar speaks to Arnab Goswami, opines on Opposition's Galwan valley politics

READ | Chinese stooge admits PLA's Galwan incursion; babbles after Indian Army thwarts China

Twitterati slam Chinese stooge

Meanwhile, several netizens slammed the Chinese stooge for not revealing the number of casualties on the Chinese side because "Beijing is scared to reveal the exact numbers."

READ | Galwan clash is a 'brief moment' from the perspective of history: Chinese Envoy's shocker

READ | Indian Navy deployed warship in South China Sea post Galwan clash; cornered China: Source

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND