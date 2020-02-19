Interlocutors To Continue Shaheen Bagh Talks On Thursday; Protesters Remain Firm On Demand

Speaking to the media after the conclusion of their first meeting with the Shaheen Bagh protesters on Wednesday, interlocutors Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran stated that their talks would continue on Thursday. Mentioning that it was good to interact with the protesters, Ramachandran stressed that they wanted the interlocutors to come back again.

She added that the women of Shaheen Bagh had shared their concerns with them. As per sources, the protesters remained firm on not moving an inch from the site until the Citizenship Amendment Act was repealed.

Sadhana Ramachandran remarked, "Today, we concluded our first meeting with Shaheen Bagh’s grandmothers, sisters, mothers, and citizens. We felt very good to meet and listen to them. We first asked them whether we should come back tomorrow as there were many people and the talks have just started. Everyone wishes that we should come back tomorrow. So, we will come. They shared their grief and pain with us." "We have come just to learn. And we don’t want to say anything more. We will come tomorrow as well and work according to the Supreme Court order. Today is just the start," Sanjay Hegde opined.

The apex court's intervention in the Shaheen Bagh protests

The SC bench comprising Justice Sanjay Kaul and KM Joseph heard multiple petitions demanding the removal of protesters from Shaheen Bagh and the clearance of Kalindi Kunj road on Monday. While one petition has been filed by lawyer and activist Amit Sahni seeking the removal of protesters under the supervision of a retired judge of the Supreme Court or the Delhi High Court, BJP leader Nand Kishor Garg filed the second petition. The court questioned whether a public road could be blocked in this manner.

At the same time, the apex court clarified that the limited question before it was concerning the place at which an indefinite protest of this nature could be held. The bench named senior advocates Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran as interlocutors to mediate with the Shaheen Bagh protesters and explore the possibility of shifting the protest to alternative venues such as Ramlila Maidan and Jantar Mantar. The interlocutors have been directed to submit a report on the outcome of the talks by February 24, the next date of the hearing.

