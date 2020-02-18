INX Media Case: Court Reserves Order On 6 Bureaucrats' Bail, To Pronounce On Feb 19

A special court on Tuesday reserved its order on bail of all six bureaucrats involved in the INX Media corruption case and will pronounce its order on February 19 now. The INX Media case which also involves former Union Minister P Chidambaram, include Jeet Kumar Dungdung, the then Section Officer; Rabindra Prasad, then Under Secretary; Prabodh Saxena, Director, FIPB unit of Finance Ministry; Pradeep Kumar Bagga, then Officer on Special Duty; Anup K Pujari, the then Joint Secretary, and Sindhushree Khullar, Additional Secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs. All these bureaucrats are currently on interim bail.

Court directs Chidambaram to hand over documents

The Delhi court on Tuesday directed the CBI to hand over to P Chidambaram and his son Karti certain documents filed along with the charge sheet in the INX Media corruption case. Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar issued the direction to CBI during the hearing of the INX Media corruption case. The court was also hearing the money laundering case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate.

READ | INX Media Case: Delhi Court Extends Interim Bail Of Bureaucrats

The INX Media case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had registered an FIR on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to INX Media for foreign funds of Rs. 305 crore during Congress leader P Chidambaram’s tenure as Finance Minister.

READ | As Chidambaram Gets Bail, Son Karti Maintains He Is 'falsely Implicated' In INX Media Case

According to the CBI, the Mukerjea couple, who were the owners and founders of INX Media had swung a deal in their favour to secure the FIPB clearance. Indrani turned approver in the case and gave a confessional statement to a magistrate under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). Indrani Mukerjea has alleged that money had exchanged hands, benefiting one of Karti Chidambaram’s companies in lieu of the FIPB approval.

READ | IRONY: Chidambaram To Spend Night In CBI HQ He Inaugurated In 2011

CBI had registered its case on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in a Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during Chidambaram's tenure as finance minister. Thereafter, ED had lodged a money laundering case.

READ | MASSIVE: SC Grants P Chidambaram Bail In INX Media Case 106 Days After Arrest

(Image Credits: PTI)