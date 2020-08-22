Last Updated:

Terrorist With ISIS Links Arrested With IED Explosives In Delhi's Dhaula Kuan

In a massive development, one ISIS operative has been arrested with Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) by our Delhi Police Special Cell in the national capital

Written By
Digital Desk
ISIS

In a massive development, one ISIS operative has been arrested with Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) by our Delhi Police Special Cell in the national capital. Briefing about the development, Pramod Singh Kushwaha, Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) said that ISIS operative named Abdul Yusuf was nabbed after an exchange of fire at Dhaula Kuan. 

(Further updates awaited)

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND