Terrorist With ISIS Links Arrested With IED Explosives In Delhi's Dhaula Kuan

In a massive development, one ISIS operative has been arrested with Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) by our Delhi Police Special Cell in the national capital. Briefing about the development, Pramod Singh Kushwaha, Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) said that ISIS operative named Abdul Yusuf was nabbed after an exchange of fire at Dhaula Kuan.

One ISIS operative arrested with Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) by our Special Cell after an exchange of fire at Dhaula Kuan: Pramod Singh Kushwaha, Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Delhi Police Special Cell pic.twitter.com/nIJrR03iUA — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2020

(Further updates awaited)