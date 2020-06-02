'It Was A Clean Operation': IGP Kashmir On Gun Battle Which Killed 2 Terrorists In J&K

Two terrorists were killed during a gunfight between forces and terrorists at Saimoh in Tral of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Tuesday morning. "It was a clean operation and no collateral damage took place during the gun battle,” said Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar. A gunfight broke out when terrorists hiding in the area fired upon the security forces and they retaliated.

Joint operation launched on June 01 on specific intel and around 5:00 AM on 2nd June, contact was established with the hiding terrorists. Announcements were also made for terrorists to surrender but instead of surrender terrorists fired upon forces. The fire was retaliated leading to an encounter. In the ensuing encounter, 02 terrorists have been killed and their bodies have been retrieved from the site of encounter. The identification and affiliations of the killed terrorists is being ascertained.

Besides some incriminating material the arms/ammunition that includes AK rifle 02, Pistol 02, AK magazines 05, Pistol magazines 02, AK rounds 80, Pistol rounds 10, and Hand grenades 02 were recovered from the site of encounter. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation and to probe their complicity in other terror crimes. In this connection, a case under relevant sections of law stands registered in Police Station Tral and investigation has been initiated.

Meanwhile, JKP requested people not to venture near the encounter spot. “People are requested to cooperate with police till the area is completely sanitized and cleared of all the explosive materials, if any”.

Pertinently on June 01, the Army had killed three terrorists in a counter-infiltration operation that had begun on May 28, along the Line of Control in Naushera sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district.

The group had reportedly tried to cross over from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir early on Monday but were intercepted by security forces near Kalal village, triggering a gunfight. Last week, security forces in Jammu and Kashmir said they had averted a major car bomb attack after they detected a vehicle carrying 45 kg of improvised explosive device in Pulwama district of South Kashmir.

