J&K: Army Holds High-level Security Meet Ahead Of Art 370 Abrogation Anniversary & I-Day

Days ahead of the anniversary of Article 370, the General Commanding Officer of White Knight Corps chaired a meeting on Monday to review the intelligence and security situation in the Jammu region. The meeting sought to achieve enhanced coordination between security, administration, and intelligence agencies. Top officials of the Indian Army, Civil Administration, and Paramilitary Forces, and Intelligence agencies attended the meeting.

While chairing the meeting Lt Gen MV Suchindra Kumar appreciated the synergy of effort achieved by the Indian Army, Security Forces, and Civil Administration. He expressed confidence and satisfaction over efforts in negating multifarious threats.

Earlier on July 25, a high-level joint security forces meeting was held on to review and discuss security preparation in Jammu. The Indian Army, Air Force, Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CPRF), Intelligence bureau, and J&K police were part of the meeting. They discussed operational preparedness, coordination, and convergence on issues of mutual interest among the internal security forces.

The meeting also comes ahead of Independence Day celebrations on August 15, during which drone attacks are expected to take place in the region. According to Army sources, some terrorists might use internal links to sneak into Indian territory and carry out attacks in the Kashmir valley.

After multiple incidents of explosive recoveries, and drone attacks witnessed in the Jammu and Kashmir international borders, the security forces are on high alert to neutralize any suspicious incidents reported in the region. The security has been beefed up in the entire region following specific inputs have been received regarding the terrorist movement in Kishtwar.

Independence Day celebrations in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday reviewed the planning and preparedness for the upcoming celebrations of Independence Day at a meeting with senior functionaries of the union territory administration at the Civil Secretariat here. As the UT of J&K is celebrating ‘Azaadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’ with zeal and enthusiasm, the Lt Governor directed senior officers of the administration to ensure the celebration of Independence Day with the same grandeur and scale.

Article 370 abrogation- the second anniversary

On 6 August 2019, the Central government revoked the special status, or autonomy, granted under Article 370 of the Indian Constitution to Jammu and Kashmir. The region was further bifurcated into the Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh. Thereafter, restrictions on the movement of people and communication were imposed in the state, which was gradually lifted over the months. This year, India will be celebrating the second anniversary of this historic decision.