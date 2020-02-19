J&K DGP Dilbagh Singh Hopes Trump's Visit To India Passes Off Peacefully

While assuring adequate security arrangements ahead of US President Donald Trump's maiden visit to India, Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbagh Singh on Wednesday expressed hope that the event will pass off peacefully.

"Two foreign delegations have visited Kashmir and they witnessed normalcy in the Valley," Singh said at a press conference in Srinagar. "There are some apprehensions, like always, militants are still present in good numbers, we hope the visit passes off peacefully, we have security arrangements in place."

Speaking of the restrictions over internet usage in the region, Singh said the authorities are aware of people who are taking advantage of the loopholes. He said that while the government is allowing people to use the internet, it has also kept a watch on the misuse of the medium.

He said the home department has issued an order banning social media in Kashmir. "Some are using social media and instigating militants. We have proof of that," he said.

The DGP said that those instigating militants are being checked on priority. He also said that as the situation improves further, the government could consider relaxing the use of the internet in J&K.

On deferral of Panchayat polls and ceasefire violations

Speaking of the delay in Panchayat elections, the top J&K cop said it is the government's decision and their has to be solid grounds for making such a decision. Referring to the ceasefire violations in J&K, Dilbagh Singh said that a large number of terrorists at the launch pads are waiting to infiltarte in the region.

"All those launch pads remained active this year despite snow to infiltrate whenever there is an opportunity," he said. "On Tuesday, a drone from Pakistan crossed into India in Kathua and returned after the BSF opened fire," the DGP said.

Anti-terror operations held in J&K

said 23 militants, 19 in Kashmir, and four in Jammu, were killed in various anti-terror operations this year so far. A total of 10 anti-terror operations were carried out across J&K this year, during which there was no collateral damage, he said.

"Several terror modules have been busted in 2020 and 40 overground workers of militants were arrested," he said.

The J&K DGP also said that eight youths who had joined militancy in 2020 have changed their ways and returned to the mainstream. "They have been reunited with their families," he said.

Militants killed in the recent encounter

Dilbagh Singh said the three militants who were slain in the encounter on Wednesday morning belonged to the Hizbul Mujahideen. They were identified as Jehangir Wani, Raja Maqbool, and Uzair Bhat. Jehangir had earlier killed two civilians.

"Jehangir was involved in eight acts of terror including attacks on police and army," he said. "After the abrogation of Article 370, he set on fire a chemist shop, burnt a truck and put up inflammatory posters."

Jehangir had also torched a mosque at Tral, Singh said.

