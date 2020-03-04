Coronavirus: J&K High Court Seeks Centre’s Response On Evacuation Of Students From Iran

Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Wednesday sought the Centre’s response on a plea filed by a Budgam resident regarding the evacuation of J&K students and other persons from coronavirus-hit Iran.

The High Court directed the administrations of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh to ensure the creation of proper isolation and quarantine facilities besides testing laboratories f the prevention of the novel coronavirus disease.

The Coram comprising Chief Justice Jammu and Kashmir High Court, Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Rajesh Bindal made Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs, Secretary Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Secretary Ministry of Civil Aviation, Chief Secretaries and Commissioner Secretaries of Health and Medical Education Departments of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh respectively as party respondents.

READ | 2,300 Coronavirus Cases Reported In Iran; Delhi HC Seeks Evacuation Of Indian Students

Directions to ensure availability of protective gears

According to the directions, the Ministries of External Affairs, Health, and Civil Aviation are required through the Indian Embassy in Tehran, Iran and their offices, to ensure availability of the required materials including masks, medication and essential commodities including food, etc. to all Indians especially the students, who are stated to be stranded there.

They will further identify the protocol to be followed, examine the mode to forthwith implement the same and take steps for the evacuation of the Indian students stranded in Iran.

READ | Coronavirus Scare: Chemist Shops In Delhi Witness Surge In Demand For Masks, Sanitisers

The High Court directed the administrations of J&K and Ladakh to identify and ensure the creation of proper facilities for isolation and quarantine in the Government and private sector, testing laboratories as well as the availability of the health care and medication for prevention of Coronavirus and treatment of the persons infected/carrying the infection.

They were further directed to take immediate steps for acquisition of and to ensure availability in sufficient numbers and quantity of N-95 (or any other recommended) masks, for the public and separation kits for all medical personnel and staff.

The High Court directed the respondents to file a status report on or before March 12, 2020, which has been listed as the next date of hearing.

READ | 'No Cure For COVID-19 Yet, We Must Do Everything To Contain It': WHO On Coronavirus

READ | Iran Confirms 15 New Coronavirus Deaths, Total Cases Reach 2,922

(Image: PTI)