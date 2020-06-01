J&K: Jaish Module Busted By Security Forces; 3 Pak Terrorists Killed

Security forces have busted Jaish module in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir and arrested its six associates an official said on Monday. According to the police, the terrorist associates were in close connection with Pakistan-based handlers and involved in the drug trade, the supply of weapons and assisting financially to active terrorists of JeM, he said. Acting on a credible input, a joint team of police, army and CRPF apprehended them from Chadoora area of the district, a police official said.

He said the arrested persons have been identified as Mudassir Fayaz, Shabir Ganaie, Sageer Ahmad Poswal, Issaq Bhat, Arshid Thoker and a minor whose identity has been withheld.

“Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition, including a Chinese pistol, a hand grenade, Rs 1,55,000 cash and one kilogram of narco heroine, were recovered from their possession,” the official said. He said the “recoveries have exposed the connection between drug dealers and terrorists”.

A case under the relevant section of law has been registered at Police Station Chadoora and further investigation in the matter is in progress. Meanwhile, Army today claimed to have to killed three terrorists after infiltration bid was foiled along Loc in Nausher sector of Rajouri district. An army official said that in an ongoing counter-infiltration operation which started on 28th may, alert troops of Indian Army foiled an infiltration bid along the LoC in Naushera Sector.

3 Pak terrorist killed

Three heavily-armed Pakistan trained terrorists have been killed. A search of the area is in progress, the officer added.

Pertinently the security forces Sunday evening rescued a policeman who was abducted by terrorists in south Kashmir’s Shopian district. A police official said that terrorist appeared in Thairan village and abducted a policeman identified as Shakeel Ahmad.

"The security forces immediately rushed to the spot, carried searches and rescued the cop within fifteen minutes of his abduction. he said.The police official said a brief exchange of fire also took place. “Reinforcement has been rushed in and the area cordoned off to trace the terrorists,” he said.

