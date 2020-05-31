Senior IAS Officer, 2 SSG Commandos Tested Covid-19 Positive In J&K; Admin Takes Steps

A senior IAS Officers posted as part of mitigation efforts for Coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir has been tested Coronavirus positive. The official reached Jammu Airport on Saturday and was tested there only and his report turned out to be Covid positive.

“Senior IAS officer tested positive. On Saturday evening he participated in a high-level meeting attended several other senior IAS officials and a team of Health Department,” sources said.

“Covid-19 test of the Commissioner Secretary rank officer was done at Jammu airport and the reports came when most of the officers who participated in the meeting had reached home. They were immediately asked to be in quarantine and will be tested after five days,” an official privy to developments told Republic Media Network.

Two Special Security Group (SSG) commandos have tested positive for novel Coronavirus in Kashmir Valley. The samples of eight SSG commandos were taken on May 27 and their results returned on May 29. Two among them, one a resident of Srinagar and another from Bandipora district, returned positive for coronavirus on May 29.

“177 new positive cases of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), 52 from Jammu division and 125 from Kashmir division, have been reported today thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 2341. Moreover, 33 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals, 16 from Jammu Division and 17 from Kashmir Division,” Official statement read.

It further added that out of 2341 positive cases, 1405 are Active Positive, 908 have recovered and 28 have died; 03 in Jammu division and 25 in Kashmir division. Out of 164581 test results available, 162240 samples have been tested as negative till May 30, 2020.

Jammu and Kashmir Government has also said that smokers are at higher risk of COVID-19 infection, Stop Smoking now;·the act of smoking means that fingers (and possibly contaminated cigarettes) are in contact with lips which increase the possibility of transmission of virus from hand to mouth. Smokers may also already have lung disease or reduced lung capacity which would greatly increase risk of serious illness. Smoking products such as water pipes often involve the sharing of mouthpieces and hoses, which could facilitate the transmission of COVID-19. Conditions that increase oxygen needs or reduce the ability of the body to use it properly will put patients at higher risk of serious lung conditions such as pneumonia.

