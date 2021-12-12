J&K Security Forces Eliminate One Jaish Terrorist In Awantipora

In a success to security forces in Jammu and Kashmir, a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist was neutralised on Sunday morning in Awantipora encounter. At around 7.30 a.m., an encounter began at the Baragam area of Awantipora and almost within an hour, the Twitter handle of Kashmir Zone Police informed regarding the elimination of one of the terrorists, while the operation is underway.

This comes after two policemen were attacked and killed by a Pakistani terrorist near the Gulshan Chowk area, a busy market of Bandipora, which is approximately 90 km from Awantipora.

After the policemen were attacked in Bandipora, the top officials of J&K swung into action to nab the terrorist. DGP Dilbag Singh has confirmed that the terrorist eliminated in the Awantipora encounter belonged to Jaish-e-Mohammed.

What happened in Bandipora terrorist attack?

According to police officials, terrorists opened fire at a police party near the Gulshan Chowk area, a busy market, of Bandipora at around 5.15 p.m. on Friday, in which Selection Grade Constable Mohammad Sultan and Constable Fayaz Ahmad sustained multiple bullet injuries.

Terrorists fled from the spot and the injured policemen were shifted to a nearby hospital, where they both succumbed to injuries. Security officials rushed to the site to take stock of the situation. A contingent of police, CRPF and Army personnel also immediately reached the area and launched a cordon and search operation to track down the terrorists.

The aftermath of Bandipora terrorist attack

IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar and GOC Kilo Force Major General Sanjiv Singh Salaria visited the attack site in Bandipora and inspected the scene. Later, a joint press conference was also addressed where J&K IGP revealed that the attack was carried out by a single Pakistan-based terrorist. However, two On Ground Workers (OGWs), who are locals, facilitated the terrorist.

Terrorist movement in Awantipora

Details on terrorist activities in Awantipora have been reported for almost three months now after a Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist was caught in the Androosa Khrew area of the district. In a joint operation, 50 RR Unit of the Indian Army and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) performed a joint cordon and search operation in the Androosa Khrew area of the police and caught the terrorist.