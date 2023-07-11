J&K: SIU Raids Houses Of Terrorists In Kishtwar

In a major crackdown on terror, the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of the Kishtawar Police on Tuesday (July 11) carried out multiple raids at four locations in the district. The investigating officials acted on vital intelligence about terrorists operating from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan in Kishtwar.

The raids were part of the ongoing investigation related to case 'FIR No 272/2022' registered under the UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act). The NIA court had issued Non-Bailable Warrants against 36 terrorists from Kishtwar who were known to be operating from PoK.

Accompanied by other paramilitary forces, the SIU raided the residences of Jamal Din, Gulzar Ahmad, Shabir Ahmed, and Gulabu, who were all confirmed to be operating from Pakistan. These individuals had established their bases across the border and were orchestrating militant activities from Kishtwar.

The search operation focused on their respective houses and residential premises, with the primary objective of dismantling the terror ecosystem in the district. The authorities aimed to identify and apprehend various over-ground workers and supporters of militancy, thereby disrupting their network and ensuring the safety and security of the region.

Crackdown on terror outfits

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday (July 10) also carried out searches in South Kashmir in connection with its ongoing crackdown on the newly floated terror outfits. The searches were conducted in Shopian (Turkawangam and Kapran villages) and Pulwama districts, during which incriminating literature and several digital devices were seized.

The raids were conducted at the residential premises of sympathisers and cadres, hybrid terrorists and Over Ground Workers (OGWs) linked to newly-formed offshoots and affiliates of proscribed Pakistan-backed terror outfits such as the Laskhar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) and Al-Badr.