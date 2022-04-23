Jahangirpuri Violence: ED Files Case Under PMLA To Probe Assets Of Prime Accused Ansar

In a big development in the Jahangirpuri violence probe, the Enforcement Directorate has now filed a money laundering case to investigate the assets of Ansar, the main accused in the Jahangirpuri clash. The ED has filed a case to probe the sources of properties of Ansar, who is the main accused in the violence that took place last week in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri. The case comes only a day after the Delhi Police wrote to ED asking the agency to launch a probe against Ansar under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana in a letter to Enforcement Directorate on Friday asked the agency to take action under PMLA against Ansar, the main accused in the Jahangirpuri violence case. The Delhi Police requested the financial probe agency to initiate an investigation against the accused under PMLA. Following this, the ED reportedly initiated the probe to unveil details of Ansar’s financial transactions. The agency will now look into the accused’s bank accounts and property details to learn if he received any funds from any organisation or a person.

Ansar’s role in the Delhi violence

On April 17, Delhi Police arrested Mohammad Ansar claiming that he was a key conspirator of the clashes that were reported in Delhi's Jahangirpuri. Earlier on Wednesday, a Delhi Court extended Gulam Rasool alias Gulli, Salim Sheikh alias Salim Chikna, and Ansar's police custody in connection with the Jahangirpuri violence. The custody of the accused has been extended by three days.

Ansar is a known history-sheeter and has a record of criminal history since 2007. In the past years, he has been taken into preventive custody multiple times as he has been running bootlegging business and gambling racket in the area. In another update, Republic TV reports revealed that Ansar had called for a meeting with his close aides on April 10, regarding the violent outbreak. A small group of 24 people was directed to collect stones and keep them on the rooftops and streets where the Hindu procession was planned to take place.

Jahangirpuri violence

Violence broke out during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area on Saturday, April 16, leaving many police personnel injured. National Security Act (NSA) has been slapped on five accused persons so far after Union Home Minister Amit Shah's call for stringent action. An FIR was filed at the Jahangirpuri Police Station under Sections 147, 148, 149, 186, 307, 323, 332, 353, 427, and 436 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 27 of the Arms Act. Days after the clashes, the NDMC carried out an anti-encroachment drive, which was halted after Supreme Court's intervention.

Image: PTI/ ANI