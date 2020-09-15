Jammu & Kashmir Police Arrest Two Terrorists Associated With Al-Bader Outfit; Recover Cash

The Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested two terrorist associates of the Al-Bader terror outfit from South Kashmir’s Awantipora and recovered Rs 6 Lakh from their possession.

The duo identified as Rayees-ul-Hassan and Mushtaq Ahmad Mir, both residents of Awantipora were arrested during Naka checking by Jammu and Kashmir Police at Ladhoo crossing.

“Incriminating material of proscribed outfit Al-Bader have been recovered from their possession which includes Rs 6 lakh meant for terror funding of Al-Bader outfit. The Scooty bearing registration number JK01AC- 4035 used for the commission of crime has also been seize,” said Superintendent of Police, Awantipora, Tahir Salim.

A case FIR No. 55/2020 under relevant sections of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act has been registered in Police Station Khrew in this regard.

Pertinently, on 11th September, Jammu and Kashmir police claimed to have arrested a terrorist affiliated with the Al-Badr outfit along with his two associates in the Sopore area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district

A joint team army’s 22 Rashtriya Rifles, 179 Battalion CRPF, and J&K police busted the Al-Badr module, who were involved in a grenade-throwing incident at Police Post Warpora, Sopore.

Identified the arrested terrorist as Ishfaq Ahmad Pandith while his two associates were identified as Abdul Majeed Dar and Mubashir Ahmad Dar all residents of Dangerpora Sopore.

“A case under FIR number 237/2020 has been registered in Police Station Sopore. More arrests are expected in the case,” An official of JKP said while adding that further investigation is in progress.

On August 30 evening, terrorists had hurled a grenade towards the Warpora police post. However, no loss of life or injury was reported in the incident.

On 4th September, five “uncategorized” Islamic State of Jammu and Kashmir (ISJK) terrorists, who had helped in the execution of Pandach terrorist attack in which two BSF personnel were killed in May this year, were arrested by the police.

As per JKP arrested “uncategorized terrorists” of ISJK had helped in transporting, logistics, planning, and executing the attack.

