Jammu And Kashmir Police Gears Up To Face Fresh Terror Challenges

The Jammu and Kashmir Police is modifying measures to counter the growing menace of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) here by bringing in new technology, strategy, equipment and improving the training of troops on the ground. As per the intelligence reports, for the last few months, IEDs of 250 gms(approximately 20 in number) have been recovered by Jammu Police, in Kishtwar and Jammu districts.

These small IEDs are quite powerful. Being RDX borne, these IEDs are much more damaging. The mines have a magnet on the bottom side. The cap is opened and the wires are connected. Such IED has a timer of 5-10 minutes. When contacted, Inspector General Police, Kashmir Zone, said “Some of these IEDs might have reached here, however till date, no such recovery has been made in the Valley.”

To deal with the challenge he said, “We have alerted and sensitized police and all security forces about this. Besides sensitizing troops, we are also keeping physical distance between the vehicles of civilians and security forces on the road.

Meanwhile, Kashmir Zone police have also started using high powered 360 degrees cameras on vehicles of security forces and are also in the process of introducing sensors on their vehicles.

“As the numbers and frequency of movement of vehicles of security forces are higher in Kashmir valley, so threat is also higher. Apart from these measures we are in touch with experts as to how to further strengthen our capabilities,” he said. As per the Intel reports, airdropping of weapons, small IEDs (sticky bombs) and drugs using drones along the IB and LoC is a wakeup call to the new emerging threat from Pakistan which is so desperate to stir unrest in Valley, having failed to counter the abrogation of Art 370.

“With security forces increasing vigil and deployment along the border, making it difficult for terrorists to infiltrate and Police and security forces carrying successful anti-terror ops in the hinterland, Pakistan is now resorting to the use of drones technology (to airdrop weapons/explosives),” said IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar.

