Jammu & Kashmir SIA Raids Multiple Locations Across Delhi In JeM Terror Funding Case

In a key development, on Sunday, Jammu and Kashmir's State Investigation Agency (SIA) conducted raids at multiple locations in Delhi, in connection with a terror funding case. Sources confirmed to Republic TV that searches were carried out in connection with the FIR register by Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) Police Station.

The case pertains to a module of terror funding that was operational in Valley with links to various other cities. A preliminary investigation has shown that Pakistan-based terror organisation Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) had been operating this module, the source said.

3 JeM Terrorists nabbed by security forces in Pulwama

On April 1, Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama Police, along with 55 Rashtriya Rifles and 182/183 battalion Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), apprehended 3 terrorists associates of the outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) on Friday.

According to the officials, the arrested terrorists were providing logistics support to other terrorists in the district of Pulwama. The security forces recovered one AK rifle, three magazines, and 69 AK rounds from three terrorists.

Jammu & Kashmir | Pulwama Police along with 55 RR and 182/183 bn CRPF has arrested 3 terrorist associates of terror outfit JeM. They were providing logistical support to terrorists in the district. One AK rifle, three magazines and 69 AK rounds were recovered from them — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2022

Earlier in the day, security forces eliminated one Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist in an encounter in the Turkwangam area of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district. Police were carrying out a cordon and search operation in the area on the basis of the input of two terrorists hiding in Turkwangam village of Shopian district.

As per sources, the killed terrorist was a member of Hizbul Mujahideen. Zeenat Zeeshan Fazil, Republic's Kashmir Bureau chief, noted that the security forces neutralised one terrorist and his body has been recovered.

Pakistan-sourced or foreign terrorists in Kashmir

Indian Army’s Northern Command on April 4 released data on the prevailing security situation in Jammu and Kashmir. 172 terrorists are active across Union Territory, with 156 terrorists in Kashmir and 16 in Jammu, the data revealed. The number of foreign terrorists is 79; 77 in Kashmir and 02 in the Jammu region. As per data released by the Spokesperson of Northern Command of the Indian Army, 93 terrorists of 172 actives in the Valley are local terrorists, implying that 45% of terrorists who are active in Jammu and Kashmir are 'foreigners'.

The data further released that terrorists have carried out 27 attacks on security forces in Jammu and Kashmir in 2022 while 8 terror attacks were aimed at civilians in the Union Territory.