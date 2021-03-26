Jarkiholi Scandal: Woman Featuring In Alleged Sex CD Files Complaint Against Ex-minister

UPDATE at 6:30 PM: FIR filed against Jarkiholi

FIR registered against former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi. FIR registered under 376C ( Sexual intercourse by person in authority), 354A (sexual harassment), 504 (intentional insult), 506 (criminal intimidation), 417 (cheating) sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 67A IT Act (publishing material of sexually explicit act)

Mounting trouble for ex-Karnataka minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, the woman who allegedly features in the sex CD with Jarkiholi has filed a written complaint against him via her advocate Jagadesh Kumar on Friday. The complainant, whose allegations were filed by activist Dinesh Kallahalli and later withdrawn, has thanked political party leaders for their support. Releasing a 29-second-long clip, she has said that she has decided to muster courage and file a complaint and sought security for her kin from ex-CM Siddaramaiah, KPCC President DK Shivakumar and others, as per reports.

Jarkiholi sex scandal: Victim files complaint

Earlier on March 13, Bengaluru police registered a case of conspiracy and blackmailing against unknown persons based on ex-Karnataka minister Ramesh Jarkiholi's complaint. An SIT headed by ADGP Soumendu Mukherjee is currently probing into the issue after Ramesh Jarkiholi claimed an FIR had been filed against him on March 2, causing him 'political defamation'. Jarkilholi - a Congress-turned-BJP cabinet minister resigned from his cabinet post after a video of him in a compromising situation was aired by local TV news channels. He had allegedly offered the woman a government job in lieu of sexual favours, which has been refuted by Jarkiholi.

Meanwhile, Jarkiholi and 6 other ministers got an injunction against 68 media houses from airing any CD or other material that is likely to defame them. The six ministers - Shivaram Hebbar, B C Patil, S T Somashekar, K Sudhakar, K C Narayana Gowda and Byrathi Basavaraj - who are all Congress/JDS-turned-BJP MLAs - claimed that the broadcast of such news had allegedly caused 'embarrassment to their families' and led voters to believe that 'ministers are involved in scandals'. Later, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar kicked up another controversy daring all 225 Karnataka MLAs to undergo a 'monogamy test', as Opposition MLAs protested the media gag on the Jarkiholi sex scandal. He later regretted his statement after receiving major flak from Congress & BJP MLAs and the Speaker for his dare.

Jarkiholi sex scandal

A Bengaluru activist approached the Cubbon Park police with a complaint alleging that Jarkiholi (Water resources minister) asked for sexual favours to offer a woman a job in Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited. The activist complainant, Dinesh Kallahalli, has allegedly submitted a CD that has the clip involving Jarkiholi and the woman, along with audio clips. He alleged that the girl had approached the minister to seek permission to operate drone cameras to shoot a dam for a documentary, during which she was offered a job at Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Ltd, in return for sexual favours.

BJP has cried foul alleging conspiracy and Congress has sought CM's resignation. While Jarkiholi has refuted the allegations, he resigned from his cabinet post. Kallahalli has withdrawn the complaint stating that 'victim's image was getting spoilt online'. In response, Ramesh Jarkiholi's brother -Balchandra Jarkiholi demanded a CBI enquiry into the sex scandal alleging a conspiracy to defame the ex-minister.