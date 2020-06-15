TDP's JC Pavan Reddy Says JC Prabhakar Reddy & Son Asmith Arrested 'illegally' In Andhra

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader JC Diwakar Reddy's son JC Pavan Reddy said on Sunday that his uncle and TDP leader JC Prabhakar Reddy and his son Asmith have been arrested "illegally" over alleged tampering with vehicle registration rules.

“At this juncture, Prabhakar and Asmith are illegally arrested. In fact, Prabhakar has no role in this matter. We don't even know why and where Asmith is arrested. We will go to any extent, and continue our fight," said JC Pavan Reddy.

He held a press briefing at Thadipatri, Anantapur district on Sunday over the arrests of his paternal uncle JC Prabhakar Reddy and his son Asmith.

'Vehicles registered at Nagaland'

JC Pavan Reddy said that Jatadhara industries belongs to the family business, however, Prabhakar Reddy is not a director in it. The company had bought 26 vehicles from Gowtham and Company in Chennai. Those vehicles were registered at Nagaland. They received the NOC at Nagaland, so the vehicles were registered vehicles there, he added.

"We bought vehicles and registered. What's wrong with it? if there is any; the seller, the one who registered and the one who gave NOC should be arrested. When this matter came to light we filed a case in Nagaland. The Andhra Pradesh government has filed 23 cases against us, since January over a single issue. We got bail in all cases. Another case was filed recently without our notice. We went to court, but the hearing was adjourned for tomorrow. We will get bail in a day or two," Reddy said.

(With inputs from ANI)