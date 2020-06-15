Chandrababu Naidu Accuses Andhra CM Jagan Of 'taking Revenge' Against 'rival' TDP Leaders

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday accused Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy of 'taking revenge' against Opposition leaders for exposing his party's massive corruption in multiple scams ranging from sand and liquor to Coronavirus testing kits and bleaching powder.

'It is Jagan's basic nature...'

According to a release of TDP, Naidu while addressing an online meeting of party MLAs and village committee in charge, said that CM targetted political families of Atchannaidu in North Andhra and JC family in Rayalaseema just because they did not surrender to his inducements to change party.

These actions are result of non cooperation between forces of darkness and those of light. Darkness exists only in the absence of light and it’s only a matter of time when the light of truth will drive out darkness of lies.#WeStandWithAtchannaidu#TDPWithJCFamily pic.twitter.com/BZXTsFyCYR — N Chandrababu Naidu #StayHomeSaveLives (@ncbn) June 14, 2020

"It is Jagan's basic nature to persecute and take revenge against rivals. Since he had gone to jail, Jagan is keeping a grudge to send all others to jail," he said, according to ANI.

The Telegu Desam Party leader accused CM Reddy of promoting only his own companies and robbing the natural resources of the State limitlessly. "About Rs 1,300 crore worth limestone mines were given to CM's own company and Jagan tax (J-tax) of Rs 5,000 crore is being collected through commissions from cheap liquor brands companies," he said.

"Scams worth of over crores are committed in coronavirus kits, masks and bleaching powder. Jagan is now taking revenge against TDP as YSRCP's sand, land, wine and mines scams are exposed to the world. Even in welfare schemes, scams were being committed with deserving poor families not getting the benefits," he added.

READ | 207 fresh COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh; aggregate rises to 5,636

READ | ESI Scam: Andhra Pradesh ACB arrests senior TDP leader, Chandrababu cries vendetta

Earlier, Naidu had termed CM Jagan Mohan Reddy as a "sticker Chief Minister" for allegedly renaming the welfare programmes introduced in TDP's tenure.

'A sticker Chief Minister'

In an official statement, the Telugu Desam Party chief called Reddy a 'sticker Chief Minister', stating that he wishes to take credit of schemes introduced during his tenure. The former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister said the YSR Congress Party renamed the 'Annadata Sukhibhava' as Rythu Bharosa, promising to give Rs 12,500 per farmer.

However, Naidu claimed that the amount was reduced by Rs 5,000 after YSRCP came to power. The TDP chief had given a call to the people to act against the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government for "illegal sand mining and destruction of mangroves" in the last one year.

READ | Andhra Pradesh: Elephants found wandering near tribal hamlet

READ | Andhra CM launches 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme for tailors, barbers and washermen

(With ANI inputs)