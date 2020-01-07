Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Approves Formation Of 22 Fast Track Special Courts

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday, January 6, approved the formation of 22 fast track special courts for the trial of rape cases. According to reports, this includes the cases of minors under the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in the State as well. The Office of the Chief Minister on Monday tweeted about the approval.

The tweet written in Hindi read, "Chief Minister Hemant Soren has approved the administrative formation of 22 Fast track Special Courts for faster disposal of rape cases and cases under POCSO Act."

मुख्यमंत्री श्री हेमंत सोरेन ने बलात्कार और पोस्को एक्ट (POSCO Act) के लम्बित मामलों पर त्वरित सुनवाई और जल्द से जल्द निष्पादन के लिए राज्य में 22 फास्ट ट्रैक विशेष न्यायालय की प्रशासनिक स्थापना करने और उसके लिए पदों के सृजन का फैसला लिया है। — Office of Chief Minister, Jharkhand (@JharkhandCMO) January 6, 2020

Another tweet read, "Approval has been given for the formation of 22 posts for District and Additional Sessions Judge. In addition to that, 7 posts in each of these 22 courts would be created under Class III and Class IV for operations. The total number of posts will be 154 under the non-gazetted category."

संचालन के लिए जिला एवं अपर सत्र न्यायाधीश के 22 पद और उसके संचालन के लिए प्रत्येक न्यायालय में वर्ग 3 और वर्ग 4 के 7-7 पद अर्थात कुल 154 अराजपत्रित पदों के सृजन की भी स्वीकृति दी गई है। — Office of Chief Minister, Jharkhand (@JharkhandCMO) January 6, 2020

Govt's proposal to set up special fast-track courts

The Union Government earlier in September last year had proposed to set up a total of 1,023 fast-track special courts for expeditious trial of over 1.66 lakh pending cases of crime against women and children across the country.

The Department of Justice under Union Law Ministry had stated that the special courts are expected to dispose of at least 165 cases per year.

Further, as per the Supreme Court's direction, out of the total courts, 389 courts are expected to exclusively handle all the cases that are registered under the POCSO Act while the remaining courts will be dealing with either rape cases or both rape and POCSO act cases.

About POCSO Act

The Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was enacted to Protect the Children from Offences of Sexual Assault, sexual harassment and pornography with due regard for safeguarding the interest and well being of children. Further, the Act defines a child as any person below 18 years of age and regards the best interests and welfare of the child as a matter of paramount importance at every stage -- to ensure the healthy physical, emotional, intellectual and social development of the child.

