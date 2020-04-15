Jharkhand Police Book 118 For Spreading Rumours, Arrest 60 Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Amid the nationwide lockdown, the Jharkhand Police has booked over 118 people for allegedly spreading rumours and hatred on social media amid the ongoing nationwide lockdown, DGP MV Rao said on Tuesday. Taking to the microblogging site, Rao stated that of the 118, 60 people have been sent to jail.

These cases include those lodged against people spreading misinformation and communal posts regarding the March congregation of the Tablighi Jamat in New Delhi’s Nizamuddin.

All those spreading rumours and hatred on social media are warned that @JharkhandPolice is keeping close watch on you. So far 78 cases were filed against 118 accused and 60 were sent to jail. None of them will be able to get employment anywhere as we have enough evidence to — Mandava V Rao (@MVRaoIPS) April 14, 2020

secure their convictions. In our fight against #CoronavirusPandemic , we have been systematically eradicating this hate virus in social media. Don’t be the next one to go to jail. We will be extremely tough no matter which community you belong to. Better behave and enjoy freedom pic.twitter.com/qr9iPhcQKx — Mandava V Rao (@MVRaoIPS) April 14, 2020

District-wise, the maximum number of cases were registered in Garhwa district where 19 people were arrested for spreading rumours over social media. A total of 11 people were arrested in Palamu and nine people each were arrested in Ranchi and Deoghar.

According to reports, the Police have booked 118 people under The Information Technology Act, 2000 and under IPC sections188, 295(A)(acts intended to outrage religious feelings), 120B (criminal conspiracy), among others.

In addition, the police have also registered 665 cases against 3,049 people and arrested 1,242 people for alleged lockdown violations. The highest number of violations were reported from Jamshedpur. A total of 687 people have been booked of whom, 579 have been arrested, reports stated.

Jharkhand extends lockdown

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of lockdown till May 3, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday said that lockdown rules should be strictly followed in order to combat COVID-19. The 21-day lockdown, which was announced by the Prime Minister on March 24 was slated to end today. The extension of lockdown comes as India's total number of coronavirus cases has climbed to 10,363 with 339 deaths being reported.

Taking to Twitter, Soren stated that everyone will have to follow the lockdown strictly, and added that the government of Jharkhand is working to strengthen social security in the state and provide aid through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

कोरोना से लड़ने के लिए लॉकडाउन का बढ़ना जरूरी है। हमें इसका सख्ती से पालन करना है।झारखण्ड सरकार राज्य में सामाजिक सुरक्षा सुदृढ़ करने के साथ बाहर रह रहे श्रमिक भाईयों-बहनों के लिए भी डीबीटी के माध्यम से जल्द मदद पहुँचाने हेतु काम कर रही है।

सुरक्षित रहें, अफवाहों पर ध्यान न दें। — Hemant Soren (घर में रहें - सुरक्षित रहें) (@HemantSorenJMM) April 14, 2020

