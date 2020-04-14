The Debate
'Stay Safe & Don't Believe In Rumours': Jharkhand CM Urges All To Follow Lockdown Strictly

After PM Modi announced the extension of lockdown till May 3, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren on Tuesday said that lockdown rules should be strictly followed

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of lockdown till May 3, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday said that lockdown rules should be strictly followed in order to combat COVID-19. The 21-day lockdown, which was announced by the Prime Minister on March 24 was slated to end today. The extension of lockdown comes as India's total number of coronavirus cases has climbed to 10,363 with 339 deaths being reported.

Taking to Twitter, Soren stated that everyone will have to follow the lockdown strictly, and added that the government of Jharkhand is working to strengthen social security in the state and provide aid through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

READ: Amit Shah assures availability of essentials as India extends Covid lockdown 

Meanwhile, seven more people tested positive for COVID-19 in three districts of Jharkhand within 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the state to 24.

READ: Coronavirus LIVE Updates: PM Modi extends lockdown till May 3 as total cases reach 9152

Lockdown extended till May 3

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Tuesday as the pan-India lockdown that he imposed as a measure to tackle the Coronavirus outbreak entered Day 21. In his address, the PM said that India is fighting against COVID-19 and it has been successful so far. He then announced the extension of lockdown till May 3.  

Prime Minister Modi also said that compared to other nations, India has attempted to contain the pandemic quite efficiently. He said that even before any case in India, airport screening had begun and before the toll reached 100, it had made quarantine compulsory for all people arriving from foreign countries. "India did not wait for Coronavirus crisis to get bigger, it took steps as soon as sensed the problem. Compared to many developed nations, India is in a controllable situation."

READ: PM Modi extends India's Coronavirus lockdown till May 3; announces additional measures

READ: Chidambaram attacks; says poor 'left to fend for themselves' as PM extends Covid lockdown

