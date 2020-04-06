JUH Moves SC Against 'communalisation Of Markaz Issue' On COVID, Says Article 21 Violated

With the increased number of Nizamuddin Markaz attendees testing positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19), Muslim outfit Jamiat-Ulma-i-Hind on Monday, has moved the Supreme Court to prevent communalisation of the issue by parts of the media, as per reports. The outfit has claimed that this has reportedly led to the demonization of the Muslim community which is a violation of "Right to life under Article 21". The Health Ministry has stated that India's total cases are at 4067 out of which 1445 cases are related to Tablighi Jamaat.

States threaten action against attendees

Earlier in the day, Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that the government will start filing cases against all those who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi, who test positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19). Moreover, he also issued a 6 AM deadline till Tuesday for all those in hiding to surrender to the police. Similar deadlines have been issued by Himachal Pradesh and Haryana police threatening with an 'attempt to murder' charges otherwise. Several state governments - UP, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab have filed cases against those attendees not coming forward or hiding their whereabouts.

What is the Nizamuddin COVID-19 scare?

On March 30, sources reported that a religious programme was organised at Tablighi Jamaat's headquarters Markaz Nizamuddin mosque between 13-15 March which had over 3400 attendees from Malaysia, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia and Kyrgyzstan and from several states in India. After attending the meeting, prior to the nationwide lockdown, 1500 of these attendees returned to several parts of the country, possibly spreading the COVID-19 virus. The mosque has claimed that while they were letting small groups of attendees leave from the venue prior to the Janta Curfew, several were stuck in the area owing to the nationwide lockdown. All 2631 occupants have been evacuated and the building has been sanitised. The Delhi Crime Branch which has booked the Markaz chief Maulana Saad for violating lockdown is currently searching for him by raiding possible hideouts.

