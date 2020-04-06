Assam Govt To File Cases Against Markaz Cases Who Have Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Cracking down on attendees of the Nizamuddin Markaz event, Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday, stated that the government will start filing cases against all those who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi, who test positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19). He informed that the government has zeroed in on 831 attendees from Assam - others are being identified through Mosque Committees. Currently, Assam has 26 cases and has not reported any new case in the past 24 hours. Several state governments - UP, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh have filed cases against those attendees not coming forward or hiding their whereabouts.

Assam govt to file cases against COVID-19 +ve Markaz attendees

From now onwards, we will file a case against all those who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi and who test positive for #COVID19: Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma https://t.co/pY84MqqeGo — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2020

What is the Nizamuddin COVID-19 scare?

On Monday, sources reported that a religious programme was organised at Tablighi Jamaat's headquarters Markaz Nizamuddin mosque between 13-15 March which had over 3400 attendees from Malaysia, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia and Kyrgyzstan and from several states in India. After attending the meeting, prior to the nationwide lockdown, 1500 of these attendees returned to several parts of the country, possibly spreading the COVID-19 virus. The mosque has claimed that while they were letting small groups of attendees leave from the venue prior to the Janta Curfew, several were stuck in the area owing to the nationwide lockdown. All 2631 occupants have been evacuated and the building has been sanitised. The Delhi Crime Branch which has booked the Markaz chief Maulana Saad for violating lockdown is currently searching for him by raiding possible hideouts.

Coronavirus crisis in India

As of date, 3666 positive cases have been reported of the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19) - 291 have been discharged and Maharashtra reported the highest at 690. 109 deaths have been reported till date. India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries. The Prime Minister has issued a 21-day countrywide lockdown starting from 23 March to April 15 and the Finance Minister has announced a Rs 1.7 lakh crore package under the 'PM Gareeb Kalyan Scheme'.

