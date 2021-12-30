Kalicharan Maharaj Charged With Sedition Over Derogatory Remarks On Mahatma Gandhi

Hindu religious saint Kalicharan Maharaj has been charged with sedition after being arrested on Thursday morning for passing derogatory statements against Mahatma Gandhi. The charges were pressed on him by the Chhattisgarh Police after proper investigations and he has been booked under sections 153 A (1) (A), 153 B (1) (A), 295 A, 505 (1) (B).

Earlier, an FIR was also filed against Kalicharan Maharaj Tikirapra police station in Raipur on a complaint filed by former Raipur mayor, Pramod Dubey after which he was picked up from Madhya Pradesh's Khajuraho city. Speaking on the same, SP Raipur Prashant Agarwal informed that he was staying in a rented accommodation near Bageshwar Dham which is 25 km away from Khajuraho. He was arrested early hours of Thursday around 4 AM and by late evening the police team will be reaching Raipur with the accused.

The previous complaint was lodged under sections 505(2) (Statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill will between classes) and section 294 (obscene act in any public place) for using obscene words against Gandhi and provoking hate speeches against a specified religious community. Soon after that, teams of Chhattisgarh police were sent to Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra to arrest the Akola-based Godman.

Kalicharan Maharaj controversial remarks at Dharam Sansad

On Sunday, while addressing the Dharam Sansad organised at Ravan Bhata ground in Raipur, Godman Kalicharan Maharaj was seen passing controversial remarks against Mahatma Gandhi. Apart from that, he also resorted to hateful speech against the Muslim community. Delivering his speech, he claimed Muslims of "capturing" Bangladesh and Pakistan through politics and were aided by Mahatma Gandhi. He also thanked Nathuram Godse for the assassination of Gandhi whom he claimed to have destroyed the country.

Taking a step further, he also released a video standing by his previously made statements and offered salutes to Gandhi's murderer.

Image: YouTube/KaalicharanMaharaj/Omkaali_Org