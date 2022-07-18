Kallakurichi Violence: 3 Arrested Over Death Of 17-year-old In TN School; Probe Underway

Hours after violence erupted in Kallakurichi of Tamil Nadu DGP over the death of a 17-year-old girl studying in class 12, Tamil Nadu Director General of Police C Sylendra Babu and state’s Home Secretary Phanindra Reddy along with other officials met the police personnel at the hospital who were injured during the violence on Sunday. They said that three people have been arrested and a probe is underway.

While speaking to media, DGP C Sylendra Babu said, “Shakthi Matriculation school correspondent Ravikumar, secretary Shanthi and Principal Shiva Sankaran have been arrested over the death of a girl and failing to maintain safety at the school hostel.” On the other hand, Tamil Nadu home secretary Phanindra Reddy said, “The government’s aim is to clarify all doubts in this case. We are assuring that probe will be conducted from all angles in this case. We appeal to the public not to indulge in acts of violence and not pay heed to rumours.”

Police personnel tightened the security outside the school on Sunday. The school was the epicentre of violence and vandalism. The protestors pushed down barricades and stormed the premises of a school and set buses on fire. A police bus was also set ablaze. Several agitators also managed to reach the school terrace, vandalised the name board, and held banners seeking justice for the dead girl.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said that the situation in Kallakurichi is deplorable. "At the conclusion of the ongoing police investigation into the student's death, the culprits will surely be punished," he said.

Tamil Nadu school girl dies by suicide

A 17-year-old girl, who was studying in class 12 of a private residential school in Chinnasalem, was found dead in the hostel premises on Wednesday. According to reports, the girl was suspected to have committed suicide by leaping to the ground from the top floor. However, a postmortem investigation reportedly showed that she sustained injuries before her death. The police have opened a case and a probe is underway.

Meanwhile, the girl's parents, relatives and people belonging to village Periyanesalur have been staging massive protests and seeking justice.

Image Credit: Twitter@ANI