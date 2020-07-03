8 Policemen Killed In Encounter In Kanpur; UP CM Adityanath Seeks Report Of Incident

Eight Police personnel, including Dy SP Devendra Mishra, lost their lives on Friday after they were fired upon by criminals when the Police team had gone to raid an area in search of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey. Senior Superintendent of Police and Inspector General of Police have reached the spot and forensics team is examining the area.

Criminals started firing from building rooftop

The injured police personnel were brought to the Regency Hospital in critical condition. The encounter took place when the police team was trying to arrest Vikas Dubey, a history-sheeter facing 60 criminal cases, in Dikru village under Chaubeypur police station on the intervening night of July 2 and 3, officials said.

As the police team was about to reach the hideout of the dreaded criminal, a hail of bullets was showered on them from a building rooftop, leaving Deputy SP Devendra Mishra, three sub-inspectors and four constables dead, officials said.

SSP Kanpur said, "They'd gone to arrest him following a complaint of attempt to murder against him. They were ambushed"

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed his condolence to the families of the police personnel who lost their lives. He has directed DGP HC Awasthi to take strict action against criminals and sought report of the incident.

(With agency inputs)