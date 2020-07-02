Following Tuticorin Custodial Deaths, Kanimozhi Demands Ordinance To Curb Police Brutality

In the wake of the custodial death of Jayaraj and Bennicks, DMK Lok Sabha MP Kanimozhi urged the Centre to promulgate an ordinance to curb custodial violence and police brutality. In an email addressed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday, she argued that it was necessary to have a legal framework for victims to access justice. Mentioning that India is a signatory to the United Nations Convention Against Torture, she lamented that the Parliament had not cleared legislation to define and punish 'torture'.

She recalled the United Progressive Alliance government's introduction of 'The Prevention of Torture Bill' in 2010 to provide punishment for torture inflicted by public servants. Noting that the bill was passed in the Lok Sabha on May 6, 2010, she added that it was referred to a Select Committee of the Rajya Sabha. However, the aforesaid legislation lapsed with the dissolution of the 15th Lok Sabha.

Kanimozhi cites data

In the email, the DMK MP cited NHRC data which showed that 1723 persons have died in judicial and police custody across India from January to December 2019. Highlighting the findings of the 'Crime in India' reports from 2005 to 2018, she observed that only 281 cases had been registered with respect to the death of 500 persons in police custody. Moreover, she stressed that not a single policeman has been convicted as on date.

Maintaining that the custodial death of Jayaraj and Bennicks had shaken the conscience of the entire country, Kanimozhi said that there was a collective call to bring immediate reforms. She reminded Shah of multiple instances in the recent past where Ordinances were promulgated after sudden developments. Pointing out the uncertainty over the Monsoon session of Parliament due to the COVID-19 crisis, she requested Shah to convince PM Modi and the Council of Ministers to promulgate an ordinance.

After the order of the Madras HC, the CB-CID team started its investigation into the Tuticorin custodial deaths. It has sealed the entire police station which is a part of the crime scene. So far, 4 police officials have been arrested and charged for the murder of Jayaraj and Bennicks. While another police personnel was also apprehended, he has turned approver.