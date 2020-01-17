Kanyakumari: Sub Inspector Wilson Murder Case Cracked, Terror Plot Revealed

Kanyakumari district SP KK Sreenath confirmed that two accused arrested in the Sub-inspector Wilson murder case have confessed that they killed the SI in an act of vengeance against the government and police for arresting their men earlier and curbing their terror plans.

"Sub-inspector was killed in an act of vengeance, they have confessed that they committed the murder," says the district top cop.

The investigation happened for more than 20 hours, both Abdul Shameen and Thoufiq have confessed that they killed the sub-inspector on 8th of January when he was on his duty at the Kerala -Tamil Nadu border check post.

They were absconding for many days after the murder, both the Tamil Nadu and the Kerala police had formed special teams to nab them. Police initially arrested their partners at Palakad and finally nabbed them at Udupi of Karnataka on January 14. They were brought to Kanyakumari early on Thursday where the actual questioning started. Both the accused produced at court were sent to judicial remand for 3 days, police have decided to take them under custody during the hearing which will happen on January 20.

"We are planning to take them under our custody for further questioning. We will be questioning them regarding other evidence, their plans and other partners during the interrogation session", said the SP of Kanyakumari.

Police sources also claim that they might be booked under UAPA (Unlawful activities prevention act) since it is a case of terror and many others are also involved in it. Police sources also suspect that these two were trying to recruit members to the ISIS as well. The National investigation agency might also take up the case soon after the enquiry of the Tamil Nadu police comes to an end, as this is considered to be a terror plot.

