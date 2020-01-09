Tamil Nadu: Sub-Inspector Shot Dead, Police Begins Joint Search Op To Nab The Accused

The Sub-inspector of police Wilson from Marthandam police station limit of Kanyakumari situated in the extreme down south of the State was on his check post duty at Kaliyakkavila, an area which connects Tamilnadu and Kerala on Wednesday night. He had a team of constables who were checking the suspected vehicles which were entering Tamil Nadu from Kerala border.

During such check-up, a man from a Scorpio suddenly got down from the car and started shooting towards SI Wilson and absconded from the location.

He was taken to the nearby hospitals and suffered severe injuries caused by 3 bullets, with one on the head which later proved to be fatal. Wilson reportedly passed away before he could reach the hospital on Wednesday night after the unknown person shot him.

The top officials immediately rushed to the spot and started the investigation, they also accessed the detailed CCTV footages and found the suspects as Thowfick and Sameen, who are already in the wanted list of National investigation agency in a terror module case. The Police are yet to know the reason how or why Wilson was killed with a gun and from where they get the weapon.

CCTV footage recovered

The Tamil Nadu police suspected that these assailants could have come from Kerala and should've returned back after murdering the SI. Meanwhile, the police department has released CCTV footages and also photos of the suspects and three special teams have been launched by the Tamil Nadu police to nab the accused. The footage clearly shows two men ran restlessly with knives and weapons.

Tamil Nadu DGP JK Tripathy and Kerala police chief Lokanath Behkra had a meeting today on the matter, at Trivandrum and both have promised to have a properly coordinated effort to nab the accused. The borders in both states have been alerted to nab the alleged assailants, who are also searched by NIA in another case according to the police sources.

