Kapil Mishra Writes To Delhi CP; Requests Removal Of Illegal Protesters From Shaheen Bagh

BJP leader Kapil Mishra on Friday wrote an e-mail to Delhi Commissioner of Police asking him to remove protesters from Shaheen Bagh area in South Delhi as they are causing inconvenience to people who want to travel from the lane.

In his mail to the Delhi Police, the BJP leader has requested the removal of illegal occupants from Shaheen Bagh Road and has also appealed to the police to register an FIR against them.

“Request to immediately remove the illegal occupants from Shaheen Bagh Road area where Muslim Groups are illegally & unconstitutionally carrying out a protest thereby causing blockage of major South Delhi Road and Delhi, U.P. Border, creating problems for millions of commuters, school going kids and the general public at large.” the complaint stated.

In his letter to the Commissioner of Police, the BJP leader stated that he has received complaints from locals about the inconvenience faced by them. "I, being the public representative, have received various calls and requests from the general public regarding the inconvenience due to blockage of roads and forcefully illegally occupying the roads for protest and for offering prayers," Mishra said.

Mishra also took to his official Twitter handle and informed about his complaint to the Delhi Police. Mishra's Tweet roughly translates to, "I have complained to the Delhi Police Commissioner - Shaheen Bagh protesters should be removed - Kalindi Kunj, Shaheen Bagh, Delhi-UP border roads should be evacuated immediately - FIRs should be lodged."

Shaheen Bagh protesters raise 'Jinnah Wali Azadi' slogans

Earlier in the day, a shocking video of Shaheen Bagh anti-CAA protesters raising controversial slogans during the protests on Thursday had gone viral. In the video, the protesters can also be heard raising other slogans like 'Gandhi wali Azadi', 'Nehru wali Azadi', etc, but they also mentioned about Pakistan's Quaid-e-Azam Jinnah, whose efforts and politics towards his two-nation theory culminated in Pakistan being carved out from India on religious lines.

