Karnal SDM Defends Lathi-charge On Farmers, Alleges Stone Pelting By Protestors

Karnal Sub Divisional Magistrate Ayush Sinha has reacted to a viral video that showed him allegedly instructing police personnel "to break their (farmers) head" if they tried to breach the barricade during a protest in Haryana.

Issuing a clarification to reporters on Saturday, Sinha claimed that the direction was issued after protestors began stone-pelting at the cops. Sinha added that "steps were taken as per Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC)".

"Stone pelting had started at many places. Since it was an issue of stone-pelting, the response had to be proportionate. It was instructed to use force proportionately," the Karnal SDM told ANI.

In the viral clip, the SDM could be heard ordering the police to "break the farmers head in case protestors turned violent. Earlier in the day, at least 10 farmers suffered injuries after police reportedly resorted to lathi-charge to disperse a group of farmers heading towards Karnal to protest against a BJP meeting.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and BJP state president OP Dhankhar had attended the state-level meeting. Farmers blocked the national highway-44 near Bastara toll plaza amid the deployment of the heavy police force.

The use of force by the police has invited severe criticism from various political parties. The Congress party took to Twitter to share images of a farmer who was bleeding profusely after the clash with police.

'India is ashamed': Rahul Gandhi

Hitting out at the BJP government in Haryana, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said India bows its head in "shame" after this attack. Congress general secretary and spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala also said that the atrocities by the BJP government will be remembered.

“Khattar Sahib, you have lathi-charged the soul of Haryanvi in Karnal today. The oppression by the sinful BJP regime that bleeds the farmer of the soil is like demons. The blood that seeps from the bodies of the farmers, flowing on the streets, will be remembered by all the coming races,” tweeted Surjewala.

Reacting to the Karnal SDM's alleged order to break the farmers' heads, Surjewala said, it was the Chief Minister and his Deputy's conspiracy to kill the protesting farmers, that becomes clear from the Magistrate's order. BJP-JJP is “General Dyer” government!” he said.