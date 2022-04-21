Karnataka: Congress MLA Slaps Youth For Requesting Drinking Water, Roads For His Village

In a breaking development, Pavagada Congress MLA Venkataramanappa on Wednesday slapped a youth who approached him demanding basic necessities for his village. The MLA slapped a youth named Narasimha Murthy from Tumkur, Karnataka. After requesting basic facilities for their village like drinking water, the MLA threatened Murthy to put him behind bars.

Narasimha Murthy from Nagenhalli Village visited the local Tehsildar office requesting basic necessities for his village. Following this, he met local MLA Venkataramanappa and passed on his request. In a video accessed by Republic TV, Murthy could be seen confronting the MLA and requesting him to provide them with basic facilities for their village like drinking water and proper roads.

However, furious with the approach of the youth, the local MLA slapped him outside the Pavagada taluk office. Reacting to Murthy’s demands, the Congress leader slapped him and threatened him to be put behind bars. The MLA’s security was also seen pushing the youth away from Venkataramanappa. The video of the incident has since gone viral and is garnering major criticism for the MLA from Tumkur.

Congress' Shivakumar calls Karnataka the ‘corruption capital’

Meanwhile, Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar launched a fresh attack on CM Basavaraj Bommai led BJP government on Wednesday and alleged that the incumbent regime had turned the state into the ‘corruption capital of the country.’ This is the opposition’s fresh bid to mount pressure on CM Bommai, who has been surrounded by escalating corruption charges being levelled at his government.

DK Shivakumar, who is leading Congress’ campaign for 2023 assembly elections, alleged that the Bommai government had failed to bring justice to the contractor Santosh Patil, who committed suicide accusing former minister KS Eshwarappa of corruption. The Congress leader further, claimed that the Karnataka government is trying to protect Eshwarappa in the related case. In his tirade, he extended his attack on Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda and General Secretary Arun Singh and claimed that the BJP high command had 'given a clean chit to Eshwarappa' even before the probe.

