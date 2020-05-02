'Felt Like Home': Tablighi Jamaat Members Testify 'good Facilities' During Covid Treatment

After the incident of Tablighi Jamaat Congregation at Markaz Nizamuddin in Delhi posed a COVID-19 threat across the nation, a few of the Tablighi Jamaat members who stayed in quarantine centres and recently tested negative have heaped praises on their doctors and medical professionals, saying the facility "felt like home." The Jamaat members have urged the fellow citizens to obey the laws laid down by the government to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

"On the first day, I was panicking, wondering where I have come. But after a few days, when I interacted with the doctors here and got food, medicine and other facilities, we did not face any difficulty and felt at home. they took good care of us," Arshad Ahmed, who hails from Amravati, told ANI.

Ahmad who attended the Markaz Nizamuddin Congregation on March 26 had tested positive on March 31, after which he was sent to Haryana's Jhajjar for treatment of the deadly virus.

Over the incidents of Tablighi Jamaat members misbehaving with doctors and nurses, Ahmad opined that the jamaat members misbehaved over a misunderstanding that they are being targeted.

"When people from Markaz were picked up and at that time, they were scared that they were being targeted. I think that is why they reacted in that way. But once the matter was cleared that it is being done for their benefit and safety, everyone cooperated," he said while responding to the allegations.

Another Tablighi member Shabana Parveen expressed satisfaction on the facilities and services provided by the medical professionals.

"We had very good facilities here. Food, medicine and accommodation were very good. Whenever we required anything, we were provided the same on time. I have learned that what the government is saying should be followed. We should properly follow social distancing and masks should be used at all time," she said.

Both Ahmad and Shabana have volunteered to donate plasma for the treatment of other COVID-19 patients.

Tablighi Jamaat Congregation debacle

In early March 2020, a Tablighi Jamaat Congregation in Markaz Nizamuddin took place. Reportedly, close to 9000 people including foreigners had attended the event. On March 22, close to 2500 were inside the Markaz which is the headquarters of the Tablighi Jamaat as authorities shut the doors after which the event came to light. Besides, a substantial number of the Markaz Congregation attendees scattered across the nation after the event, causing a massive COVID-19 spread across the country.

