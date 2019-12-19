Kerala: Cabinet Decides For CBI Probe In Custodial Death Case Of Dalit Man

Kerala government cabinet on Wednesday decided to hand over the custodial death case of a Dalit man in Kottayam to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The decision comes on the backdrop of the recommendation of Sreevallabhan Commission that was appointed by the state government to conduct a judicial probe into the death.

Sibi's parents had rejected Police claims

The incident related to the case happened in 2015, when a man named Sibi was taken into custody by Marangattupally police and the very next morning he was admitted to the Medical College Hospital, Kottayam in an unconscious condition with a head injury. Police had claimed the wound was inflicted by a 16-year-old boy with whom he had quarrelled before being taken into custody. However, the claim has been rejected by Sibi's parents and local people.

The custodial death had snowballed into a political controversy with CPI(M), who was in the opposition, raising it in the Assembly against the United Democratic Front (UDF) government and then Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala.

