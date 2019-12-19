Aamir Khan Spotted In Kerala Shooting For Laal Singh Chaddha | See Pics

Laal Singh Chaddha is one of the highly anticipated films of 2020. After Dangal Aamir Khan's fans will finally be able to see him in this upcoming movie. The shooting of the film has been commenced and the actors are filming in various parts of the country. Reportedly, after Chandigarh, Rajasthan, West Bengal and Goa, Aamir Khan was spotted in Kerala where reportedly, the next part of the film will be shot.

At the shooting location, the fans were really excited to see their favourite actor in their city. Aamir Khan was also seen taking selfies with the fans. Reportedly, Aamir was shooting in Munnar this week. He was also spotted running on the roads of Changanassery. The actor was spotted with his team members and was catching up on some exercise.

For Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir Khan is seen sporting a never-seen-before look. Aamir Khan will be seen sporting a long beard and a turban in a complete Punjabi look. During the shoots, the Dangal actor was seen wearing a blue cap and casuals in the leaked videos where he can be seen running for the scene. Reportedly, the actor has also lost over 20kg for his role. Losing and gaining weight is not something new for Khan. He also went through a major body transformation for his last movie Dangal.

It is also speculated that Aamir Khan wants to make the New Year very special by revealing the second look of the film Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie is helmed by Advait Chandan and is being written by Atul Kulkarni. The movie will also be featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan. Laal Singh Chaddha will be jointly produced by Viacom 18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions. The movie is scheduled to hit the silver screens on the occasion of Christmas 2020. Reportedly, the movie is the remake of the 1994 American film Forest Gump.

