Two More Suspects Identified In Killing Of Pregnant Elephant In Kerala, Both Absconding

Hours after the first arrest was made in connection with the death of a pregnant elephant in Palakkad district, two more suspects have been identified by officials. Reportedly, both the suspects - an estate owner and his son - are on the run. Earlier in the day, the Kerala Forest Department informed of a 'major breakthrough' as an individual was arrested.

Earlier in the day, Palakkad SP while speaking to Republic TV said that the arrested man works in a farm and his aides will be arrested soon. The official said that the accused is being interrogated and he has confessed the crime. "We are also trying to investigate from which place he purchased the explosive material," he added.

This comes after a nationwide outrage over the incident which has prompted the Centre and the state government to take strict measures. On Thursday, Kerala Forest Department informed that a special investigation team has been set up to probe the death of the elephant. It has also said that it will leave no stone unturned to ensure 'maximum punishment' to the culprits.

'Will not leave any stone unturned'

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday said stern action will be taken against those who killed the pregnant wild elephant by feeding it a cracker-filled pineapple. "The Environment Ministry has taken a serious note of the death of an elephant in Kerala. Has sought a complete report on the incident. Stern action will be taken against the culprit(s)," Javadekar said in a statement.

Female elephant's post-mortem report out

The preliminary post-mortem report of the female wild elephant at Mannarkkad Forest Division said that the immediate cause of the death of the animal was drowning followed by inhalation of water leading to lung failure. "Drowning, followed by inhalation of water leading to lung failure, is the immediate cause of death of the elephant," the post-mortem report read.

However, the report also confirmed that the elephant had suffered incapacitating wounds in its oral cavity following an explosive blast in the mouth after which it took shelter in the Velliyar river. "The major and incapacitating wounds and injuries in oral cavity caused localised sepsis and have most likely occurred following an explosive blast in the mouth. This has resulted in excruciating pain and distress in the region and prevented the animal from taking food and water for nearly two weeks. Severe debility and weakness, in turn, resulted in the final collapse in water that led to drowning," the post-mortem report further read.

