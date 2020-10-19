Kerala Gold Smuggling Case: CM Vijayan Denies Shielding Ex-Principal Secy M Sivasankar

Addressing a press briefing on Monday, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan stressed that his government had never tried to protect his former Principal Secretary to CM M Sivasankar. Mentioning that Sivasankar was removed as the Principal Secretary after his links with the gold smuggling accused were established, Vijayan clarified that the former had no connection with the Chief Minister's Office. Moreover, he made it clear that investigative agencies are free to take necessary action against the suspended IAS officer.

Sivasankar's suspension was announced by Vijayan on July 16 based on the recommendations by a state government-appointed two-member committee probing his role in this scam. It was reportedly found that he had violated the All-India Services Conduct rules due to his connections with the accused. In interim relief for the suspended bureaucrat, the Kerala High Court has restrained the Enforcement Directorate and the Customs department from arresting him till October 23. At present, he is undergoing treatment at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital.

State govt never tried to protect M Sivasankar. He was removed as Principal Secretary soon after links with gold smuggling accused came out. Now, the individual has no connection with CMO. Probe agencies can take appropriate action based on their probe: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan pic.twitter.com/SWVwQ3Nq18 — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2020

Sivasankar's role under scanner

The gold smuggling scam came to the fore when the Customs officials seized 30 kg of gold worth Rs.15 crore at the Thiruvananthapuram Airport on July 5 from a diplomatic cargo addressed to a person in the UAE Consulate. Reportedly, the neighbours of Swapna Suresh have reportedly seen Sivasankar visiting her house quite often. This house has allegedly been used for planning of the smuggling operations.

The Customs raided his residence and obtained CCTV footage from various places where he met Suresh and other accused in the past few months. Sources added that the other accused Sarith Kumar and Sandeep Nair got in touch with the senior IAS officer through Suresh. Moreover, Republic TV learnt that Arun Balachandran, who help the gold smuggling accused to obtain a flat opposite the state secretariat, was removed from his post in the state government on the instruction of Sivasankar. However, a WhatsApp chat accessed by the authorities indicates that Sivasankar had himself asked Balachandran to arrange for the flat.

