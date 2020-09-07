Kerala Gold Smuggling: Special Court Permits Customs To Interrogate Six Accused Persons

A special court in Kochi permitted the Customs to interrogate six persons in connection with the Kerala Gold Smuggling case. Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate granted the Customs department permission to interrogate Ramees KT, Muhammad Shafi, Hamjad Ali, Saidalavi, Abdu PT and Hamsath Abdusalam. All the aforementioned persons are currently under custody and accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case.

Judicial Custody Of 3 Accused Extended

On August 26, a special PMLA court in Kochi extended the judicial custody of Sarith Kumar, Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair, the accused in the gold smuggling case till September 9. The Enforcement Directorate informed the court that notices had been issued to more people who allegedly paid commissions to Suresh. In its report filed before the PMLA court, the agency mentioned that Sane Venture LLP Director Vinod PV had denied paying any commission to Suresh.

Police Arrests Swapna Suresh

Meanwhile, the Kerala Police formally recorded the arrest of the gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh at the Kakkanad District Jail regarding the forgery of the degree certificate. It has been alleged she secured the job of operations manager of the Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited by producing a fake degree certificate. On July 12, Suresh was arrested by the National Investigation Agency.

Kerala gold smuggling case

On July 5, Customs officials seized 30 kg of gold worth Rs.15 crore at the Thiruvananthapuram Airport from a diplomatic cargo addressed to a person in the UAE Consulate. Sarith Kumar, who worked at the UAE Consulate was arrested in this regard. Reportedly, he told the Customs about the role of Swapna Suresh, an ex-Consulate employee now working as the manager of the Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited.

On August 24, the NIA arrested 4 more persons- Jifsal CV, Aboobacker P, Muhammed Abdu Shameem and Abdul Hameed PM in connection with this case. During the searches carried out at the houses of these accused persons in Malappuram and Kozhikode districts, several digital devices and incriminating documents were seized. So far, NIA has arraigned 25 accused out of which 20 persons have been arrested.

