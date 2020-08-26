Kerala Secretariat Fire: BJP, Congress Claim Gold Smuggling Case Proof Destroyed By Govt

After a fire broke out in the protocol office of the Kerala Secretariat on Tuesday, the Opposition BJP and the Congress demanded a high-level probe into the incident. They alleged that important files relating to the gold smuggling case, among others, were destroyed while the Kerala government suspected a 'conspiracy' by both parties.

Leader Of Opposition in state Assembly, Ramesh Chennithala met Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Tuesday over the fire incident at Kerala Secretariat and demanded an independent probe into the incident.

'We demand a thorough inquiry'

"We fear that there are elements who sabotaged inquiry (of Kerala Gold Smuggling case). There are very important files in the Protocol Office. It does not have any security. Had there been security, it would not have happened," BJP leader Kummanam Rajasekharan said.

"We demand a thorough inquiry, the culprit should be booked immediately. We suspect that there is a very well planned move for sabotaging files in the Protocol Office," he added while speaking to ANI.

VT Balram, Congress MLA said that party does not believe in the inquiry being carried out by state government into the incident. "We have demanded a high-level inquiry. Government has set up an official level inquiry with some middle-level IAS officers. We do not believe in it because the role of even the Chief Secretary is questionable. We suspect his involvement," VT Balram said.

"It was under his order that the elected representatives, MLAs were detained and restricted from entering Secretariat premises. We demand that NIA, that is probing Gold Smuggling Case, take note of this and inquire into this incident as well," he added.

Protest turns violent

Meanwhile, police baton-charged on workers of Youth Congress, protesting in Kozhikode against the fire at the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram. They were marching towards office of Kozhikode Police Chief when Police stopped them. The injured have been shifted to hospital. The activists burnt tyres and an effigy of the Chief Minister in front of the Secretariat.

#WATCH Kerala: Police baton-charged on workers of Youth Congress, protesting in Kozhikode against incident of fire at the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram. They were marching towards office of Kozhikode Police Chief when Police stopped them. Injured shifted to hospital. (25.08) pic.twitter.com/6uE1HcmQuh — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2020

The fire broke out on Tuesday evening and smoke was seen coming out one of the floors of the Secretariat building. The fire was later doused and no injuries were reported. Briefing reporters about the incident, Chief Secretary Vishwas Mehta said that a comprehensive probe will be carried out.

The three key accused in the gold smuggling case -- Sarith PS, Swapna Suresh, and Sandeep Nair -- were sent to judicial custody till August 26 by a Kochi court. The matter is related to smuggling of gold through diplomatic baggage addressed to the UAE consulate in Kerala and the NIA has arrested several people.

It had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crores, smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage, was busted by Customs in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5.

(With agency inputs)